In the war of the Wednesday night wrestling shows between All Elite Wrestling and WWE, we’ve seen AEW Dynamite draw more viewers and higher ratings most of the time, NXT come out on top for two weeks, and then a return to more people tuning in to watch AEW live on cable. This week, something new happened!
According to ShowBuzz Daily, the exact same amount of people watched NXT and Dynamite. Both wrestling shows drew 778,000 viewers this week, a decrease from last week for both AEW and WWE.
However, while the programs tied in viewership, they didn’t tie in the ratings. AEW, as usual, had the higher rated program. Dynamite ranked eleventh out of all shows on cable in the demographic a viewers between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring an 0.28 in that demographic. This was a decrease from last week, when it ranked eighth in its timeslot and drew an 0.32.
Meanwhile, NXT came in twenty-first with the 18-49 age group and continued to be most popular with viewers over fifty. In the 18-49 demo, it drew an 0.24, tying with multiple other programs including The First 48 and Alaskan Bush People. Like AEW, the show also experienced a decrease in ratings from last week, when it ranked twelfth and drew an 0.29.