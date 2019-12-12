In the war of the Wednesday night wrestling shows between All Elite Wrestling and WWE, we’ve seen AEW Dynamite draw more viewers and higher ratings most of the time, NXT come out on top for two weeks, and then a return to more people tuning in to watch AEW live on cable. This week, something new happened!

According to ShowBuzz Daily, the exact same amount of people watched NXT and Dynamite. Both wrestling shows drew 778,000 viewers this week, a decrease from last week for both AEW and WWE.