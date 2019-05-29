NJPW

Were you one of the people who, while watching AEW Double Or Nothing, noticed the entrance video for the Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and wondered something like, “Is that a ghost? Are those puppies? What?” Fortunately for you (and everyone else, really), All Elite Wrestling released the full video today at the urging of Chuckie T.

Dustin quote-tweeted a video of the entrance video taken by Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin from the arena with, “Hey @AEWrestling release the whole video please this will make us megastars,” on May 27.

Hey @AEWrestling release the whole video please this will make us megastars https://t.co/0eJ0tGcF36 — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) May 28, 2019

On the night of May 28, AEW complied. You can watch the video below in all its weird glory:

The video includes:

a few different groups of people holding hands, something the Best Friends also like to do

screaming vampire faces?

several shots of classic grey/green aliens

puppies!

the Ghostface mask

a UFO hovering over, then beaming up a building

more ghosts

a dog licking the camera

space

What more could you possibly want from an entrance video, especially if you are specifically Dustin and Greg?