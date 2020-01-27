AEW

AEW’s Sammy Guevara ‘Invaded’ WWE’s Royal Rumble In A Mini-Tank

by:

One of the longest-lasting images from the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWF was when D-Generation X attempted to invade WCW Monday Nitro on top of a “tank” (which was very much a Jeep). For years, WWE has used this as a reminder of their innovation and creativity, and they’ve tried to recreate the image numerous times in the interceding 20 years, including as recently as the lead-up to Survivor Series 2019.

Well now, the tables have turned, thanks to none other than the Spanish God himself, Sammy Guevara.

The member of All Elite Wrestling’s Inner Circle faction was spotted outside Houston’s Minute Maid Park earlier tonight driving a mini-tank around and trying to cause a scene by reciting, oddly enough, Scott Steiner’s legendary numbers promo prior to TNA’s Sacrifice pay-per-view:

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time a member of the current All Elite Wrestling roster has attempted to rile up fans outside of a WWE event in recent years: Back in 2017, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, the Young Bucks and “Hangman” Adam Page (along with their Bullet Club stablemate Marty Scurll, who is still, strangely enough, signed to Ring Of Honor) staged an event outside of Monday Night Raw in Ontario, California.

