AEW’s Young Bucks And Lucha Brothers Faced Off Again At AAA Verano De Escándalo

06.17.19 1 hour ago

Verano de Escándalo is typically AAA‘s last major show before Triplemanía and this year’s show included performers from their new American partner company (and new company in general), All Elite Wrestling. While it didn’t clearly set up any AEW involvement in AAA’s biggest show of the year on August 3 (on which we already know Cain Velasquez will be performing), it did seem include an important moment in the months-long, inter-promotional feud between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers.

The first appearances in AAA by wrestlers representing AEW was at Rey de Reyes in March when Cody (Rhodes) showed up to make a speech about the relationships between the two companies, then the Young Bucks showed up after the main event to confront their rivals the Lucha Brothers (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.), who had just won the AAA World Tag Team Championships. The Bucks, who it sounded like most of the AAA audience had never seen before, defeated the Lucha Brothers to win the tag titles, then retained the championship in a rematch at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25.

