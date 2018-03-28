AJ Styles Has A Clear Vision Of His Future With WWE

WWE

It’s not a bad time to be AJ Styles. He’s the WWE Champion, he’s got a match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania that fans have been clamoring for, and it probably won’t be too long until he gets to fight Daniel Bryan as well. But what about the future? After only two years in WWE, the Phenomenal One is already 40, and has hinted that he’d like to retire before too long. So does he have a future in WWE after his current contract ends?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Based on an interview he gave with radio station Raute Musik, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc, AJ wants to stay in WWE as long as it’s feasible.