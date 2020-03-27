As such, matches continue to get announced and stipulations continue to be added, as we saw on Monday when AJ Styles informed the Undertaker that their upcoming WrestleMania 36 match would be a “boneyard match.” This left just about everyone watching at home asking the same thing: Just what in the hell is a boneyard match?

Thankfully, Styles cleared it up during a livestream on his Mixer channel (via Fightful):

“What the heck is a Boneyard match? Even I was wondering what a Boneyard match is. Under the circumstances, I think there’s a reason it’s called a Boneyard match. We didn’t want to say cemetery, graveyard. Let’s tread delicately on this. Everything that’s going on, it sucks. What is the match? It’s a combination of things you thought it was, most likely. It’s going to be different. I don’t want to give anything away. I want you guys to enjoy this. Because of the circumstances, I’m so glad that my opponent is The Undertaker, because it’s an opportunity to have a different match. I don’t want to have it in an empty arena. You guys are the life blood of what we do. We react to you. It’s all about you. I wouldn’t be anything without you, but we know how to react based on how you react. All this stuff matters. I feel for the guys who have had to have those matches.”

So there you have it: Expect to see AJ Styles and the Undertaker (and probably Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and maybe even Michelle McCool) going toe-to-toe in a cemetery next weekend. Presumably, this is one of the cinematic gimmick matches WWE is filming for this year’s Mania.