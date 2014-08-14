Alberto Del Rio Reveals His Next Move. Also, More Info On The Dude He Slapped.

So, a primer for those who haven’t been following along — apparently, at last week’s Smackdown tapings a non-performer made a shitty busboy-related joke at Alberto Del Rio’s expense and Alberto found out and slapped the crap out of him. Alberto is now fired, and racist dude is still with the company, because WWE.
Well, we now know a little bit more about “racist dude”. His name’s Cody Barbierri and he’s the road social media manager for WWE. Here’s him looking creepy beside a baby in a picture from his Twitter feed…
According to The Wrestling Observer, the issue wasn’t so much that Del Rio slapped Barbierri, but that he f*cking waylaid him, sending him sprawling to the ground and causing a huge stinking scene. Originally Alberto was to be suspended for a month, but Barbierri threatened to sue, forcing WWE’s hand. Alberto was apparently furious and may have said some things that would rule out a quick Daniel Bryan-style return.
But hey, even thought he’s not a real aristocrat and only rents those cars, Alberto is not without options now that his WWE tenure is at an end. For example, he just announced his return to AAA…
A translation for non-Spanish speakers…
“Hello aficionados of Mexico and AAA, the boss is back. What better place to call my home than AAA. Thanks for all the support and you guys know there is quality where ever the boss is and there is quality in AAA, there was no better place to go. See you soon and God bless you.”
Wait, Sasha Banks is going to AAA?
TNA is also reportedly so desperate to get Del Rio than they’d get down and put that belt around his waist without so much as a hello, but hopefully he steers clear — you don’t want to know where that title’s been, man.
Considering Del Rio had been unhappy for a while, I’m sure he is relieved that he gets to leave WWE early instead of waiting for his contract to expire. Sure, he loses some money, but if the guy ends up happier for it, who cares?
WWE could have done so much with a “The Godfather” type role for Del Rio. Give him a little stable of mid-carders, and him in the upper-mid. Leave his in-ring largely the same, but occasionally have him just murder someone in the ring who he feels disrespected him. That could have been something special.
Best of luck to him in AAA. I always thought he was better than the bland, blank canvas WWE gave him as a character.
AAA will be a good home for him. He’ll do well there.
If Del Rio slapped this guy half as hard as he slaps his thigh, he wouldn’t be coherent enough to tweet.
(assuming I’m way late to that one)
Ok, I’ll be the one to say it: dude can wear a suit.
/golf clap
First and foremost, ADR deserved to be fired for striking a co-worker. Unless it is self-defense, which this clearly was not, striking a co-worker is grounds for immediate termination.
That said, is it ok for us to be outraged that nothing happened to the racist guy (you know, other that getting waylaid by ADR) now that ADR has confirmed the story?
If this guy is already threatening lawsuits, WWE is probably too scared to reprimand him in any way
@Benoit Sorry, blaming a wrestler for reacting to insults with his fists is like being mad a tiger for ripping your arm off when you tried to pet it. Wrestlers aren’t exactly known for being cool headed; the fact that this guy is on the road with them, knows who & how they are, yet still choose to start shit with one and continue being a dick rather than apologize makes him the antagonist and a far bigger asshole than ADR.
@Gabriel R Kitchen “The notion that the individual who stooped to a physical attack is somehow the victim here is ludicrous.”
Pick someone with a short temper in an industry you know is packed with short tempered people. Badger them (with racism) until they lose that temper. Then threaten to sue. You really think it’s ludicrous to call a person that does that an asshole?
@Benoit “Your analogy is way off, unless you’re saying ADR is an animal with nothing but animal instincts and zero critical thinking skills.”
Not exactly what I’m saying, but….
A guy insults a pro wrestler, refuese to apoligize and just gives the wrestler a shit eating grin. Are you really suprised that the wrestler would smack the guy? Common sense says don’t insult macho weight lifters who live on adrenaline.
Someone tries to pet a tiger in the zoo. Tiger bites the guy. Would you really be suprised by that outcome? Common sense says don’t touch that tiger.
Yeah, legally ADR is in trouble (just as the tiger would probably be put down and the zoo would be sued), but in both cases, I say the guy who deserves the outrage is the dumbass who created the conditions for the incident in the first place.
Hey Kitchen and BB, have you guys noticed that you’re the only ones who agree, at all, with either of your others opinions here? There was that one other guy, but he got banned. You clearly don’t agree with the writers of the site, or it’s fanbase, so I have to ask you, why are you here? There’s tons of other wrestling websites out there where people who totally agree with your worldview exist, and they’ll be happy to tell you all about it. I’m not trying to short withspandex page views, but I think you’d be way happier going to a different site.
@Gabriel R Kitchen
We’re not talking normal people, we’re talking pro wrestlers. The number of backstage incidents, fights, etc that have occurred over the years because of wrestlers not being level headed is impossible to count. It’s not right, but that’s how it is. It’s part of what they are.
I personally would never hit someone over an insult like this. But I’d also never insult a pro wrestler, because they have short tempers and big egos.
@Gabriel R Kitchen “But fuck it, let’s just go right ahead and form opinions on bits of what happened.”
WELCOME TO THE INTERNET
Why would you want to argue with anyone, anywhere, ever? I’d rather hang out and talk with my friends. That’s what this place used to be, it was pretty sweet.
At least the wrestling post, yeah. It was pretty great. The writers used to even hang out in the comments, instead of just rolling their eyes at them.
Truly a magical time.
I think “oh he was short-tempered” is a shitty excuse and he likely deserved to be fired and also that it is odd that forms of wrestling media that we are always skeptical is being treated as the 100% complete story.
Also people should be allowed to have different opinions about things.
@Gabriel R Kitchen I don’t think wrestlers deserve a free pass to do whatever, but the WWE (backstage anyway) is such a vastly different atmosphere/working environment from say an office job, I just can’t see how the same rules should apply. You’ve got a bunch of ego driven, jacked up muscle dummies getting paid to throw each other around every night, not people selling insurance or filing TPS reports; I really don’t see them backing down from a confrontation in favor of a logical discussion with Carol over in HR. We’re talking the same sport (?) where Harley Race pulled a gun on Hulk Hogan, where Scott Steiner tried to gouge out DDP’s eyes, where Brock Lesnar tackled Curt Hennig and almost caused a plane crash. Anytime you’ve got people full of egos & adrenaline -football, hockey, soccer, auto racing, etc- there’s a strong chance that physical confrontations are going to happen, it would be crazy to think otherwise. It may not be right, and it’s not an excuse to get off scot-free, but it is a reason you can understand. Barbierri is not a performer, he’s not jacked on adrenaline, what’s the reasoning behind starting shit with Del Rio, and then doubling down when it starts looking ugly?
The way I see it, an employee who thinks its ok to insult a wrestler is a far bigger issue than a wrestler who reacts physically to being insulted, because insults are what’s going to spark a physical confrontation, and most people won’t insult a pro wrestler since violence is kind of what they get paid to do, choreographed though it may be. Certainly Del Rio should have been suspended, but if anyone should have been fired, it’s the guy who caused the incident to happen in the first place. Del Rio isn’t just randomly hitting people, but according to what we know (which I admit could be inaccurate, though I doubt it at this point) Barbierri insulted Del Rio for no reason except to make an easy joke- who’s to say Barbierri won’t insult someone else down the line and cause another incident? Like grandma used to say, once a dick, always a dick.
I also can’t help but see it as a form of Darwinism- you start shit with a pro wrestler, you deserve whatever comes next, because Jesus Christ dude why would you start shit with a pro wrestler??
@Gabriel R Kitchen A comment section where everyone just agrees about everything just sounds boring.
Disagreements/debate is absolutely fine, but your tone is coming off very “keyed up 14-year-old” Gabriel. We’re generally are a pretty laid back bunch around here — tone it down a notch and you’ll have a good time.
Oh, and nobody’s questioning whether Alberto should have been punished for slapping a co-worker, it’s just that the whole story is indicative of certain ugly truths about how WWE still operates backstage.
Cant Del Rio threaten to sue based on racial discrimination? What with the man who fired the racial slur at Del Rio still being employed…
cool story bro
Good Zinger about Sasha being in AAA.
Of course, we all know she’s wearing that Wrestlemania XXX outfit and living in my basement, duh.
Right, because things that happen outside of America don’t matter or exist.
” I’m not aboard the PC Train”
You mean, like, not making shitty racist jokes, and treating all people with the same amount of respect? Even THE GAYS? Shocking, considering that you mention homosexuality in every one of your posts, no matter how little the topic has to do with it.
Right. If you go through my posting history, you’ll see that I mention racism in every one of them!
Wait, that’s not right. I write about it when the article I’m commenting on has to do with racism, or I’m calling out another poster for making racist comments in the past. Shocking, right? I mean, who talks about the actual article they’re commenting on instead of just being homophobic all over the place in every thread?
Can you go back to the bleacher report now? You fit in a lot better over there.
I actually never said that what he did was appropriate. What I said was that if that dude DID say something racist, than he deserved it.
Basically, I said that racism is shitty and also WWE is a pretty racist place historically. Not that strong of a taek.
So making Hispanic wrestlers ride a lawnmower isn’t kinda racist? Of course no one put a gun to their heads, but when your boss at your job tells you to do something, you do the thing or you’re probably not going to work there much longer. Even more so in wrestling. I’m surprised there’s even people that would disagree with “WWF/E has been pretty racist over the years” as a general concept, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.
Absolving an actor’s violence by trying to create a distinction between appropriate responses and what one deserves strikes me as the most slender of reeds. If one wants the world to take a more enlightened view on race, perhaps the attitude that those that fall short of the ideal deserve to be beaten (whether it is appropriate or not) should disappear alongside the racism.
I gotta agree with The Ricker here – answering prejudice with violence is not an ideology one should try and subscribe
But, on the other hand, slapping racists sounds pretty great (other hand – slapping – get it? GET IT?!) – so my Zorro like need for satisfaction seems to conflicts with my high horse ideology. It’s complicated.
As I mentioned above, the Del Rio situation is still anecdotal (not that I’m challenging the journalistic integrity of The Wrestling Observer and it’s trusted sources) so this is all hypothetical
Except for my stellar word play – that’s damn real
Cornette’s rant about this is brilliant… JCE40.
He’s bang on too… office workers are treated with more respect than the performers in modern, publicly traded WWE. He’s also right in that if the performers side with ADR– or have outstanding issues with this goof– they’re going to make his life a living hell until he quits or gets fired.
I can’t imagine this guy is popular back stage right now- Guy talks shit to a wrestler, refuses to apologize, gets the shit slapped out of him and then threatens to sue until said wrestler is fired. Life on the road ain’t going to be much fun for him.
Really, the guy should be fired just for being “road social media manager”; no way he’s doing a good job, WWE’s social media abilities blow.
You forgot to type “dumb and or ignorant” before Americans.
Is there any chance this incident happened before ADR went out on Main Event that night? If so, that promo was a heck of a “I’m about to get fired, so here goes” speech.
I believe the incident did occur before his match that night.
He threatened to sue? I give it 3 months before he is on TV playing a heel while Vince and Dunn yuck it up backstage.
Sweet burn! Can you go back to the bleacher report now?
@BB are you really saying that it’s reasonable to not know anything about current events that aren’t happening in your home country? That’s a sad state of mind, I feel sorry for you.
Del Rio’s next move? The cross armbreaker.
Well, you win this comments section.
Yeah, this is all still anecdotal. Where was it confirmed that Del Rio ‘attacked’ someone? All we know is that he was released for what WWE asserts was unprofessional conduct due to an altercation with an employee
Your points would be valid except you’ve have constructed an extrapolated narrative that Del Rio is in the wrong, when you don’t know shit either
BTW, is anyone else spooked out that there is another user on here named Gabby who shares the exact same views as the Gabby who was recently banned? Eerie…
Of course he would have a good relationship with AAA. It stems from that time one of his rented Mercedes got a flat backstage.
But altercation is just as synonyms with something being a ‘disagreement’ as much as something being a ‘fight’. We don’t know the details of the incident just as much we don’t know the context that led up to it
From what we know, there’s as much validity in assuming Del Rio slapped someone as there is in assuming they had a heated discussion. The other guy could have slipped onto Del Rio’s open hand or something, and is just saying he was slapped to save face
[Boy, I am just nailing this face/slap word play]
I don’t really think the latter is the case – but how can you say with such certainty that ADR attacked and put his hands on someone, but doubt the validity that there even was a racist comment that prompted it? You’re picking and choosing what parts of all this speculation to believe, but still saying getting one side of the story isn’t really confirming anything. Quite frankly I’m getting mixed messages here, Gabby
Just like when Kelly said she had a good time and would text me later, but never did
WHY DID YOU SAY YOU HAD A GOOD TIME THEN KELLY, HUH? WHY?!
*Synonymous
Seriously Uproxx, adding an edit function to comments can’t be rocket surgery
Very cool of you Gab. Mad respect, yo
Great, now that Gabby is banned again I look like a crazy person arguing with myself
I won an argument on the internet in which my foil admitted he was wrong and apologised and now it’s gone forever
YOU KILLED MY UNICORN
the outher guy should get fired to. who dose he think he is. wonder if we checked his blood line what we find. why he might have some mixican in him too.we are all mixed. i know i am french, irish, and english. oh and i hope bree whoops stephany good. you go girl