WWE

It’s been a rough month for Aleister Black. The now-former NXT Champion lost the strap to Tommaso Ciampa during the most recent round of NXT television tapings, and now, it turns out a recent rematch between the two might have forced Black to the sidelines for a while.

According to F4Wonline.com, Black was injured during a live event in Las Vegas on Saturday. Black was crotched by Ciampa and was apparently able to finish the match, eventually losing to the current champ in the main event.

The good news is that Black is expected to be okay after going under the knife, although his injury is still unknown. The bad news is twofold: First, the Observer wrote that it was “quite scary when it happened,” which is never fun, even if the expectation is that he’ll be fine going forward. What is far worse is that there’s no timetable as to when Black will be able to come back, although the Observer said that a potential return for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in two weeks “would at least on paper seem awfully quick.”

Regardless, here’s to hoping that this isn’t too terribly serious and Black is able to make it back to NXT (or, perhaps, the main roster) as soon as possible.