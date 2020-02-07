Here’s a sentence that sounds like a weird game of Mad Libs: Texas pop-punk band Bowling For Soup, most famous for their 2009 hits ‘Girl All The Bad Guys Want’ and ‘1985,’ have released a new single and video that’s a Weird Science-inspired tribute to WWE’s Alexa Bliss.

The tone of the tribute is pretty clear from the chorus, which asks, “Why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?”

“Hey – why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss

Hey – how could a chick on TV make me feel like this

She’s got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss

And it’s like my heart is caught in the sleeper hold

Whoa oh oh

Why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss”

You can watch the video below, which features Bliss playing guitar with children, winning at Uno, and using magical powers to influence the results at her local wrestling promotion.