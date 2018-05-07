Alexa Bliss Is Reportedly Injured Following WWE Backlash

05.07.18

Unfortunate news coming out of Sunday night’s WWE Backlash event this morning as former Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss reportedly suffered a shoulder injury.

This is being reported on WWE.com without a hell of a lot of details, so we can’t yet confirm the seriousness of the injury or exactly when it occurred. Here’s what they had to say:

Alexa Bliss suffered an injury to her left shoulder during her Raw Championship Match against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash. Bliss is currently awaiting further medical evaluation. Stay with WWE.com for any updates on Bliss’ condition.

With the injury update coming straight from WWE, there’s always a chance that this is just a way for them to write her off television for a few weeks, so we’ll keep you updated in that regard as well. After the past two cycles of body shaming stories, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to give Bliss a few weeks off so you can bring her back doing something that is not that.

Bliss competed at Backlash in her second straight losing effort to Nia Jax, following the title change at WrestleMania 34. Jax won this round by countering a Twisted Bliss splash into a Samoan Drop.

