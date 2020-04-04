Alexa Bliss And Nikki Cross Regained The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship At WrestleMania (Video)

Following an intro by WrestleMania host Rob “Gronk” “The White Tiger” Gronkowski, the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between Bliss Cross Applesauce and the Kabuki Warriors opened Night One of WrestleMania 36. Even after weeks of crowd-free TV at the Performance Center, it felt strange to see WrestleMania entrances with no fans to cheer. On top of that, Kairi Sane entered in a fabulous new pirate outfit, which she definitely must have commissioned thinking she’d be wearing it in Tampa Bay.

The four women still gave it their all, however. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross had motivations that were easy to understand — they first won this Championship on Raw last August, in a Fatal Four-Way match against the Kabuki Warriors, Fire & Desire, and then-Champions the IIconics. Bliss and Cross held the Titles for 61 days before losing them to the Kabuki Warriors in October at the Hell in a Cell PPV. Since then Asuka and Kairi have become the longest-reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions to date, holding the Titles for 181 days and not even having to defend them very often.