Ali Names The Most Underrated Star In WWE, And Why 205 Live Has The Hardest Workers In The Company

With former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander making a name for himself on Raw and former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy accidentally ending up a major player and having a TV match of the year candidate on Smackdown Live, it’s a good time to be a cruiserweight in WWE. It’s like somebody finally realized that these guys from 205 Live might be good at wrestling.

One of the first men to make that transition was Ali, who was primed to be Kofi Kingston’s part of the gauntlet and Elimination Chamber matches that birthed KofiMania before an injury sidelined him at the worst possible time. Over SummerSlam weekend, Danielle Matheson had a chance to talk to Ali about the differences between 205 Live and Raw or Smackdown, and what makes the purple and orange brand so special.

