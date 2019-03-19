Watch The Promos AEW Asked Their Fans To Cut As Wrestling Character, ‘The Librarian’

03.19.19 2 hours ago

AEW

All Elite Wrestling‘s first show is still over two months away and the new promotion has been working to keep their fans engaged despite the lack of in-ring content. In addition to their announcement rallies, they’ve continued the Being the Elite web series, started the new Road to Double Or Nothing web series, and made “surprise” appearances at independent promotions and some larger events. They also created an opportunity for fans to engage more intensively with the AEW brand with the #FullGearChallenge, a call to get in better shape along with Hangman Page, who is currently being storyline-bodyshamed by Cody out of wearing his wrestling gear in public.

AEW’s latest fan engagement is a casting call for a wrestling character called “The Librarian.” The Librarian is introduced by the Young Bucks and Cody as a wrestling gimmick that’s impossible to get over, but fans are challenged to try in a video sixty seconds long or shorter tweeted at the official AEW account with #theLibrarian hashtag.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingCODY RHODESLIBRARIANSTHE YOUNG BUCKS
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP