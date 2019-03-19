AEW

All Elite Wrestling‘s first show is still over two months away and the new promotion has been working to keep their fans engaged despite the lack of in-ring content. In addition to their announcement rallies, they’ve continued the Being the Elite web series, started the new Road to Double Or Nothing web series, and made “surprise” appearances at independent promotions and some larger events. They also created an opportunity for fans to engage more intensively with the AEW brand with the #FullGearChallenge, a call to get in better shape along with Hangman Page, who is currently being storyline-bodyshamed by Cody out of wearing his wrestling gear in public.

AEW’s latest fan engagement is a casting call for a wrestling character called “The Librarian.” The Librarian is introduced by the Young Bucks and Cody as a wrestling gimmick that’s impossible to get over, but fans are challenged to try in a video sixty seconds long or shorter tweeted at the official AEW account with #theLibrarian hashtag.