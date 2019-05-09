All Elite Wrestling’s TV Deal Will Be Officially Announced Next Week

05.09.19 36 mins ago

AEW

After months of rumor reports and speculation, we should hear an official announcement about All Elite Wrestling‘s TV deal next week. According to The Wrap, which had previously reported about the negotiations between AEW and Turner, the partnership will be officially announced at 9 AM Eastern on May 15, an hour before WarnerMedia (Turner’s parent company) presents at upfronts. That means that along with other WarnerMedia properties like Cartoon Network, CNN, and Rooster Teeth, the fledgling wrestling company, through TNT, will make a presentation at Madison Square Garden, a historically significant venue for pro wrestling.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingtntTURNER BROADCASTING
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP