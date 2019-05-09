All Elite Wrestling’s TV Deal Will Be Officially Announced Next Week

AEW

After months of rumor reports and speculation, we should hear an official announcement about All Elite Wrestling‘s TV deal next week. According to The Wrap, which had previously reported about the negotiations between AEW and Turner, the partnership will be officially announced at 9 AM Eastern on May 15, an hour before WarnerMedia (Turner’s parent company) presents at upfronts. That means that along with other WarnerMedia properties like Cartoon Network, CNN, and Rooster Teeth, the fledgling wrestling company, through TNT, will make a presentation at Madison Square Garden, a historically significant venue for pro wrestling.