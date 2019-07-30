All Elite Wrestling Announced Their First Match For AEW On TNT

As the card for AEW All Out is gradually announced, All Elite Wrestling continues to reveal more concrete information about their upcoming TV show. We recently learned the first episode will air on October 2 and that it and future episodes will be live broadcasts of events held in different locations. Today, AEW announced a match for the TNT TV show for the first time. We don’t know if this will be first match on AEW’s TV show as well as the first to be announced, the episode’s main event, or somewhere in between, but we know it will be between Cody and Sammy Guevara.

