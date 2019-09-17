Just like trademark filings revealed confirmed that All Elite Wrestling was actually going to be a thing back in the autumn of 2018, it looks like trademark filings may have revealed the title of AEW’s upcoming TV show on TNT. PWInsider was the first to point out that All Elite Wrestling, LLC, has filed a trademark for “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite,” which sounds like the updated version of their earlier “Tuesday Night Dynamite” trademark that fans speculated could be the name of a television series.