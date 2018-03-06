Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks’ ‘All In’ Show Has An Official Venue

YouTube

For a while now, we’ve known that Cody Rhodes (or just Cody, if you’re legally advertising him for a pro wrestling show) and the Young Bucks have been planning an absolute whopper of an indie wrestling show. It’s their goal to fill a 10,000-seat arena without official backing from any established company. And you know what? They just might pull it off.

They’re not completely alone, of course. They’ll have access to a whole host of international talent who work in Ring of Honor and New Japan, like Bullet Club buddies Marty Scurll and possibly the hottest wrestler in the world, Kenny Omega.

We know a handful of the people who will be involved, we know that the Bullet Club presence will be significant, and we know the date (September 1, which sadly doesn’t land after when Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract is reported to be up). But until now, we haven’t known the venue or the host city, although most rumors had tapped Chicago.