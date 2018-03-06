Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks’ ‘All In’ Show Has An Official Venue

For a while now, we’ve known that Cody Rhodes (or just Cody, if you’re legally advertising him for a pro wrestling show) and the Young Bucks have been planning an absolute whopper of an indie wrestling show. It’s their goal to fill a 10,000-seat arena without official backing from any established company. And you know what? They just might pull it off.
They’re not completely alone, of course. They’ll have access to a whole host of international talent who work in Ring of Honor and New Japan, like Bullet Club buddies Marty Scurll and possibly the hottest wrestler in the world, Kenny Omega.
We know a handful of the people who will be involved, we know that the Bullet Club presence will be significant, and we know the date (September 1, which sadly doesn’t land after when Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract is reported to be up). But until now, we haven’t known the venue or the host city, although most rumors had tapped Chicago.
I frankly find it difficult believe how fucking douchey WWE is being by not letting him use the Rhodes name.
Why do you find it difficult to believe? They did the same thing to the Dudley Boyz.
Because his last name is Runnels.
If CM Punk does this show, they fill it easy. I hope he’s not too invested in his MMA “career” to know that this is one night that could be all about Punk love. And if there’s one thing CM Punk loves, it’s people telling him how good he is.
Would CM Punk be able to compete as he is contracted to the UFC, and what condition will he be in two months after his next fight?