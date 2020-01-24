Flair and Andrade have never been aligned on WWE TV, but anyone who pays attention to their real lives at all can tell they’re a couple, and probably knows they got engaged earlier this month. They frequently post about their relationship on social media, including a lot of pictures and videos of them in the gym together. It’s not surprising, then, that their YouTube channel, Anywhere Flair & Andrade , is all about fitness.

Flair and Andrade explain in the introduction video for their channel, that to maintain their WWE physiques, they’re always squeezing in extra workouts while traveling, and the purpose of the channel is to show how people can work out anywhere. The video’s in both English and Spanish and shows the wrestlers looking very loved up and out of character, and it’s easy to see how the channel could be a hit.

Though they use their ring names on YouTube, it’s worth noting that this project comes after Flair and Andrade filed trademarks for names like “Ashley Flair,” “La Sombra,” and “El Idolo” last month. They’re both sure to be in WWE for at least the next few years, but it looks like they’re also investing in building their personal brands beyond the company.