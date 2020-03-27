Changes to the WrestleMania 36 card have been coming fast, with multiple WWE superstars reportedly in quarantine, Roman Reigns removing himself from his Universal Championship match due to coronavirus concerns, and Goldberg being given a new opponent. According to PWInsider, yet another WrestleMania title match has been changed because a performer was pulled from the show, though for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

This week’s episode of Raw set up Andrade and Angel Garza challenging The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. However, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins reportedly ended up facing Garza and an NXT wrestler instead when Andrade suffered a rib injury and was not medically cleared to compete. It’s unclear how serious the injury was, especially since Raw and WrestleMania were taped within days of each other, giving the wrestlers who performed on both shows less recovery time than usual.