Dean Ambrose Showed Up And Gave Another Speech After Raw

It turns out that soon-to-depart WWE superstar Dean Ambrose really loves Canadians. At least he loves one Canadian, WWE commentator Renee Young (whose real last name is the much more Canadian “Paquette”), who happens to be his real-life wife. It’s hard to say if Dean loves anyone else besides her and his two Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Those two were in the ring after Raw went off the air last night, and once again they called Dean out to make a speech.