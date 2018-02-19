Apollo Crews Is The Latest WWE Star To Suffer A Sudden Name Change

We hope you weren’t too attached to that “Crews can’t lose” catchphrase from Titus Worldwide. As you can see above, via his official WWE.com bio, Raw’s Apollo Crews has lost his last name and is now simply known as “Apollo.”
This is a right of passage we’ve come to expect from our favorite up-and-coming WWE stars, from (Antonio) Cesaro and Big E (Langston) to (Alexander) Rusev and (Adrian) Neville. The most recent change before this one saw Elias Samson become “Elias” last summer. These name changes are generally fine, if awkward at first, but it continues to be crazy that WWE thinks you can’t have a first name and a last name and be called one of them. They also hate pronouns, though, so what do we know?
Apollo (real name Sesugh Uhaa) spent the first half of his career on the independent scene as Uhaa Nation, before becoming “Apollo Crews” in NXT in August of 2015. We wouldn’t be surprised if Titus O’Neil, Dana Brooke and Akira Tozawa become “Titus,” “Dana” and “Tozawa” soon as well. I mean, if WWE remembers Tozawa’s supposed to be part of that faction.
RIP to “Crews can’t lose.” We welcome its assumed replacement, “You can’t follow Apollo.”
I mean, there are worse names than one of a Roman god.
“What about Reigns?” McMahon asked breathlessly, sweating with anticipation.
I totally forgot about his Indy name Uhaa Nation. I love that name. The chants and shirt ideas shows how idiotic this company is when it comes to making money vs owning an intellectual property. But these are the same people who changed easily marketable KENTA to Hideo Itami.
I’m not being snarky, but how is KENTA more marketable than Hideo Itami or any name for that matter?
It was his own choice to change his name – he was even introduced on TV as KENTA.
“how idiotic this company is when it comes to making money” – If there is one thing WWE is not idiotic about, it’s making money.
I don’t know, there’s a certain frame of thinking that WWE should be making a LOT more money, if not for poor decisions. Ask Punk for the details.
@Amaterasu’s Son They literally just announced a $32m+ yearly profit and Vince’s personal fortune is estimated at just under $1.5bn, that’s how he can afford to waste a lot of it on restarting a failed secondary football league.
What a ridiculous company
His bio on WWE.com still contains the following, “…the hulking Crews combines the raw power of…”
Is Tommy Lister available for a father/son angle?
+1
QUICK! “Crews can’t lose!” might get over with the fans as a fun chant. We must….MUST immediately take it away!
SMH
Wrestlers stuck in permanent midcard purgatory:
Apollo
Sheamus
Cesaro
Rusev
Elias
Established main eventers:
John Cena
Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins
Dean Ambrose
Brock Lesnar
I think he’s taking away names to remind himself who never to push.
+1
Sheamus had a last/2nd name?
You’re right, Sheamus and Cesaro are completely stuck nowhere doing nothing of note right now.
@Aerial Jesus Sheamus O’Shaunessy
Sheamus never had his surname after being called up to the main roster; for his entire WWE run, he’s only had the first name.
: (
+1
+1
Its like My Little Pony. Only the Main Event Characters gets four syllables and a last name.
And we all remember how Kane, Batista and Edge were wasted mid-carders.
Kane and Edge never lost names, though. I mean, he was never Edge Edginton, and then for no reason lost his name.
Hell, they damn near keep adding names to Kane, he’s gone from THEDEMONKANE to Corporate Kane quite a bit over the lat few years.
And hell, Batista is constantly called “Dave” even on WWE TV.
In preparation for Jericho’s ROH sea voyage, WWE is trying to distance themselves from a cruise.
+1
Wow, with the speed and lack of care you’d almost think something high profile and despicable had been done by someone with a surname very similar to Crews within the last few days.
Fascinating. I never in a thousand years would’ve associated Crews with Cruz. That kind of corporate word association is ludicrous to the point of stupidity. Terry Crews had better hurry and change his name before he can’t get anymore acting work.
APOLLO. CAN’T. SWALL-
….Never mind that doesn’t work.
NOPE!
I mean, it’s not like this name cutting stuff is cause for outrage or anything, it’s just SO FRIGGIN DUMB that it defies comprehension.
Welp… this name change should fix everything. Oh, hey… can Titus O’Neil get his hands on “Tits?”
Dana’s not that kind of statistician.
It’s because the kid that did the school shooting was named Nikolas CRUZ
they could possibly bring the Crews last name back, they probably just don’t want it being said on TV right now because of the shooting especially saying “crews can’t lose”
Well if he had the Emma-lina social media star gimmick we could say #FollowApollo
God this is dumb.
Referee: “Do you want to continue this Gauntlet Match?”
Seth Rollins: “I’m not stopping!”
Referee: “Why?”
I kinda think if Hideo came out even more aggressive and just have him destroy someone then grab the mic and say: “I AM KENTA!” it might work. He’s had an unfortunate run for someone so influential on so many.
I like this idea.
With all the name-shortening – How has Titus O’Neil keep his (kayfabe) last name?
Vince probably doesn’t know Titus is still on the show. Thinks he fired him after the incident.
I laughed, realized its probably true and laughed louder.
I think is is generally dumb, and one of those weird Vince branding ideas that doesn’t seem to have any foundation in reality- but Apollo Crews was always an embarrassingly derivative name and I think this one is a significant improvement.