Arn Anderson Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE

02.22.19 3 hours ago

WWE Network

Arn Anderson has parted ways with WWE, according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. Anderson is best remembered for his work in the NWA and WCW, where he was one of the original Four Horsemen, alongside Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard and Arn’s kayfabe cousin Ole Anderson. More recently, Anderson has been a backstage producer for WWE. He joined the company as a road agent in 2001, not long after the WCW buyout, and has worked there ever since.

