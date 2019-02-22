Arn Anderson has parted ways with WWE, according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. Anderson is best remembered for his work in the NWA and WCW, where he was one of the original Four Horsemen, alongside Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard and Arn’s kayfabe cousin Ole Anderson. More recently, Anderson has been a backstage producer for WWE. He joined the company as a road agent in 2001, not long after the WCW buyout, and has worked there ever since.
Arn Anderson Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE
Elle Collins 02.22.19 3 hours ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 02.22.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 02.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 02.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 02.19.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now
Zach Johnston 02.15.19 1 week ago