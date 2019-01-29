Two WWE Alumni Have Returned For Backstage Positions

WWE

If you watched Raw last night, you may have wondered why Jeff Jarrett decided to stick around after his surprise appearance at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. In fact, it seems that Jarrett’s going to be around for a while. As reported by PWInsider, Jarrett has signed with WWE as a producer, and will also be making appearances as on the show, as we’ve already seen.

Although he worked with WWE and also WCW throughout the ’90s, Jarrett has more recently been associated with Impact Wrestling, which he and his father co-founded as TNA in 2002. In 2014 he left that company to start Global Force Wrestling, which then merged with TNA when he returned there for a backstage leadership role in 2017. However, that return lasted less than a year, and he has since filed a lawsuit against Impact. After leaving Impact for the last time, he went to rehab, which WWE paid for. That clearly helped repair his relationship with WWE, and he entered the Hall of Fame last year. When you lay all this out, it’s no huge surprise that this journey has led him to work for the company. Jarrett joins Abyss and Sonjay Dutt, who came directly from more recent stints at Impact to work backstage at WWE.