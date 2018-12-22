Frinkiac

If you’re part of that generation that grew up during the golden age of The Simpsons, you’ve referenced (or, more likely, tried to recreate) the iconic one-on-one brawl between Bart and Lisa from season six’s Lisa On Ice.

“Bart, just get out of here.”

“Hey, you get out. It’s a free country.”

“That doesn’t make any sense.”

“I know you are, but what am I?”

“Get out, get out!”

“All right. But on my way, I’m going to be doing this … [windmills his arms] If you get hit, it’s your own fault.”

“Okay, then I’m going to start kicking air, like this … [kicks up her foot] … and if any part of you should fill that air … [kicks up her other foot] It’s your own fault.”

Frinkiac

In a moment I’m considering a Christmas gift to that generation, the Bart vs. Lisa fight broke out in the middle of a match between Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe) and. RockNES Monsters (BHK & YUMA) at Bar Wrestling’s December 19 show in Los Angeles. Please enjoy Laura James and BHK fighting for their parents’ love!