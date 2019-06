WWE

Dave “The Animal” “Batista” “Drax” “Sapper Morton from Blade Runner 2049” Bautista has officially retired from the pro graps game after losing a career vs. career match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35, but that doesn’t mean he won’t comment on what’s going on in the wrestling world.

In an interview with WSVN-TV reporter Chris Van Vliet, Batista talked about his last match, his new movie Stuber, and one of the biggest wrestling talking points right now: can AEW compete with WWE?