Becky Lynch Trash Talked Sasha Banks And Issued A Challenge

WWE

Everybody loves a pro wrestling press junket, of the kind that happens the weekend of WWE’s Big Four shows, because so much of it is people from websites sticking mics in the faces of worked-up wrestlers who’ve probably been awake a long time, and getting off-the-cuff answers that often blur the line between real-world interview and unscripted wrestling promo. For example, Sky Sports caught up with Becky Lynch at a SummerSlam press event, and instead of asking her first about Ronda Rousey, like we did, he led with a question from the internet about whether or not she’d like to face Sasha Banks, who’s been keeping her distance from WWE and focusing on her social media ever since WrestleMania 35.