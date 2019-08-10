Becky Lynch Trash Talked Sasha Banks And Issued A Challenge

08.10.19 1 min ago

WWE

Everybody loves a pro wrestling press junket, of the kind that happens the weekend of WWE’s Big Four shows, because so much of it is people from websites sticking mics in the faces of worked-up wrestlers who’ve probably been awake a long time, and getting off-the-cuff answers that often blur the line between real-world interview and unscripted wrestling promo. For example, Sky Sports caught up with Becky Lynch at a SummerSlam press event, and instead of asking her first about Ronda Rousey, like we did, he led with a question from the internet about whether or not she’d like to face Sasha Banks, who’s been keeping her distance from WWE and focusing on her social media ever since WrestleMania 35.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2019#Sasha Banks#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHSASHA BANKSWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2019
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP