Becky Lynch Believes She And Ronda Rousey Will Main Event WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is undisputedly the hottest act in wrestling right now. Her feud with Charlotte Flair produced Evolution‘s most intense match and she managed to stay firmly in the spotlight and just as beloved after an injury kept her from wrestling her highly anticipated match against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. But Lynch’s success isn’t only in the squared circle. She also stars in The Marine 6: Close Quarters as Maddy Hayes, leader of a criminal gang from whom Marine Jack Carter (The Miz) and former Marine Luke Trapper (Shawn Michaels) have to rescue a kidnapped teen.

With Spandex talked to Lynch while she was doing publicity for The Marine about her acting work, upcoming TLC match, WrestleMania 35, and more. The conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.