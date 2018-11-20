Becky Lynch Being ‘The Man’ Wasn’t About Gender, Until Ronda Rousey Decided It Was

When Becky Lynch started calling herself “The Man,” most wrestling fans understood that she wasn’t talking about her gender. It was an obvious dig at her then-rival Charlotte Flair, and Ric Flair’s famous catch phrase, “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” It’s an accepted truth in WWE that Charlotte inherited her father’s skill and prestige, so by beating Charlotte for the title, Becky “beat the man,” and has therefore become “the man.”

On the other hand, it was always kind of about gender, when you consider that there’s no female equivalent (certainly not in wrestling) to saying “I’m the man.” Saying “I’m the woman” doesn’t mean the same thing to most people, because the word “woman” unfortunately doesn’t have the same connotations of dominance and power. So by calling herself the Man, Becky Lynch is refusing to compromise on declaring herself the best, despite the fact that she’s a woman.

