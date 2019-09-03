Watch Becky Lynch Hit The Stone Cold Stunner On Stone Cold Steve Austin

Monday Night Raw ended badly for Becky Lynch with the Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection going full rudo and beating her down with steel chairs. The good news is that the followup to Raw, Straight Up Steve Austin, ended much better for her.

In case you missed it, The Man’s appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s hybrid action and talk show ended with a toast — “here’s to ya” remains the most underrated Austin catchphrase — and Lynch hitting the Stone Cold Stunner on the man who popularized it. You’d think Austin, of all people, would know you don’t trust anybody.

