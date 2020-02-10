The Best and Worst of NJPW: The New Beginning in Osaka 2020

Previously on NJPW: Jon Moxley brought his brand of chaos to Chaos, Shingo Takagi vowed to NEVER lose his new championship, and Zack Sabre Jr. did a tight five on Zima. You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

Road Show Recap And Recommendations In addition to a review of the New Beginning in Osaka, this is the first installment of this column’s new format that includes some recap and analysis of Road To shows, along with recommended matches, before larger shows. I did this in some earlier reviews, but now it’s the rule rather than the exception. The idea is to keep these Best and Worsts comprehensive while making them less time consuming for me. If you have any takes about the new format, please leave them in a comment! If everybody hates this and/or I feel like it’s not working, I’ll tweak the format some more. Okay, with that out of the way, let’s go over the important stuff from the Road to the New Beginning! [Replay ‘Road to the NEW BEGINNING Night 5’ on February 4th, 2020]

登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/7xMPBb8sq0 — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 5, 2020 The NEVER-centric tag match of Hirooki Goto and Toa Henare vs. Evil and Shingo Takagi answers the question “When will Henare get to do things?” with “Maybe soon” and is an exciting match on its own. Henare and Shingo keep the beef from their singles match last fall alive and continue to work really well together in the ring. In this match, it’s easy to see that the NJPW dojo grad is obviously not on the level of the other guys in this match, especially Goto and Takagi. That’s not a dig on Henare though; those guys both have like a decade of experience on him and way more time to hone their hard-hitting styles. But Henare increasingly looks like he could get to where they’re at and the fact that he’s not feeds into his character arc of trying to beat all these more experienced tough guys who he intensely admires. The biggest developments for both NEVER championships is in the February 6 main event, which is almost definitely the best NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship match ever. The pairs of heavyweights absolutely kill it together yet again, Ishii and Shingo confirm their singles match is going to bang, and Evil and Goto build hype for the next time they go one-on-one. The Bushi vs. Robbie Eagles mini-feud is really good too, with most of the tension surrounding who will in the match based on Eagles having recently tapped out Bushi twice with the Ron Miller Special. Bushi figuring out how to escape the move (by cheating, but L.I.J. just gets to do that to a certain degree and mist is cool) to get the win makes the end of the match extra satisfying if you’ve been watching the build to it. This Los Ingos vs. Chaos feud gave us some kickass, serious tag team wrestling. Yano (with Taguchi’s direction, sort of) stealing the belts takes them back to comedy match territory, but that’s not a bad thing. Evil, Shingo, and Bushi were killing it at comedy matches on the Fantastica Mania tour and Taguchi, Yano, and Cabana is a clown dream team. With some likely top-tier clownery coming up along with Ishii and Takagi trying to sliding lariat each other to hell for a second time, it looks like the NEVER title pictures might NEVER stop being this good, at least for a few more weeks. Okay, with the Road To highlights out of the way, here’s the Best and Worst of the New Beginning in Osaka, which took place at Osaka-Jo Hall on February 9, 2020.

登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/HelLksT4Mn — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 9, 2020 Roppongi 3K and El Desperado and Kanemaru have wrestled each other so many times that second on the card seems like the appropriate place for one of their matches, even if it’s for a championship. In the second match of the New Beginning in Osaka, these teams have a pretty good match again, though one that often made me feel like I remembered better versions of the spots they were doing because they’ve tangled so many times. But they did give this match its own identity by Yoh and Desperado building the foundation for a standout Best of the Super Juniors match, Suzukigun heavily focusing on one of Sho’s legs, and Sho showing up with a new “I’m thinking about fighting Shingo Takagi again” dye job. I thought Sho’s facials and selling got too over the top at times, but this was still a pretty strong performance from him. The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match is kind of overshadowed by the next step, after helping Yano steal the 6-Man titles, in Taguchi’s plan to cure the title fever he cut a promo about on the New Beginning tour: the reunion of the Mega Coaches to challenge Roppongi 3K. We get Taguchi speaking a surprising amount of English to get Rocky back in the game, Rocky accepting his offer by shooting a basket through his arms, and Roppongi 3K showing their serious side in response to a challenge by their seniors. With all this and how good their match in Super Junior Tag League was in mind, this is a really promising development. Also very promising is how Sho, feeling enabled by the double championship fever that’s sweeping the company, talks about how this is finally, definitely the year he’s going for singles gold and calls out any champion watching this, but clearly just one specific champion. I’m loving the slow burn aspect of this second round of the Sho-Shingo rivalry so far; it both heightens the drama for their inevitable match and makes it feel more like Sho might actually win.

Worst: This Should Have Been A ‘Loser Shaves His Beard’ Match The things I can remember from Jay White vs. Sanada are: Sanada doing some athletic stuff at the beginning

Jay White’s beard looking the most it’s ever looked like pubes when he was in Skull End

Sanada putting Jay in the Paradise Lock, prompting NJPW to give us this amazing shot of Gedo and Milano’s reactions: This match had no stakes (not even any clear “momentum” type ones), no compelling underlying drama, and nothing that made it stand out as a match in itself. This was just a match that happened. Best: Please Don’t Die! THE NEW BEGINNING in OSAKA🏯‼️

