CEO

Previously on NJPW: Hiromu retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and became champion of mixed signals, Taiji and Yujiro united their loves of bone soldiering and just plain boning, and Juice had to register a hand as an illegal weapon.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) This specific show was exclusively on CEO Gaming’s twitch channel, though. You can also watch certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett on AXS.

You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. And don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

And now, the best and worst of CEO x NJPW: When Worlds Collide, a New Japan Pro Wrestling branded show at a video game convention in Florida that included Kenny Omega’s first in-ring appearance as IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Somehow the fact that this show happened is not the weirdest thing about it.