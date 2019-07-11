The Best And Worst Of NJPW: G1 Climax 29, Night 1

07.11.19 3 hours ago

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Zack Sabre Jr. miraculously retained his title and G1 spot against Yoshi-Hashi and everyone retained their G1 spots against the threats of Minoru Suzuki. Also, Robbie Eagles left Bullet Club and joined Chaos on a house show in Australia, but that probably won’t affect anything for over a month!

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can also watch certain NJPW shows on Saturdays on AXS TV.

You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

And now, the best and worst of the opening night of G1 Climax 29, which took place on July 6, 2019, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, in the good old U.S. of A. for the first time ever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBest and Worst of NJPWG1 CLIMAXG1 CLIMAX 29NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP