NJPW

Previously on NJPW: David Finlay stopped washing his hair, Lancer Archer fully committed to making children cry, and Hiromu vs. Desperado started looking like it could be the next Hiromu vs. Dragon Lee.

So… during the week I was laid off, there was kind of a ton of New Japan Pro Wrestling! It’s too late to do a regular Best/Worst about it and way too early to do a Vintage, but I didn’t want to leave this huge gap in the column before Best Of The Super Juniors and Dominion. Partly because then I would feel the need to add way more context to those columns and they would get really long! So here’s a mid shot view of the bigger events from Wrestling Hinokuni and Wrestling Dontaku, looking forward to BOSJ and Dominion. (I already talked about most of the junior heavyweight division stuff in my BOSJ preview article, so this will be more heavyweight-centric.) If I describe it that way, does that make the timing of this article feel less random? Let’s find out!