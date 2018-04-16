Let’s Speculate Wildly About The Return Of NJPW’s BONE SOLDIER

04.16.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

NJPW

I sat down to watch the first night of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Road to Wrestling Dontaku with certain expectations. I expected some evolution of the feud between Los Ingobernables de Japon and Suzukigun and the feud between Chaos and Taguchi Japan. I did not expect any content related to the ongoing Bullet Club civil war – we last saw them in NJPW at Sakura Genesis, then we had Kenny vs. Cody at ROH Supercard, and then we saw some of the fallout on Being The Elite. Bullet Club, even the NJPW full timers, isn’t booked for anything until Wrestling Dontaku.

So imagine my surprise when this appeared on my screen:

Of all the Bullet Club-related things I wasn’t ready to see, I wasn’t ready to see that THE MOST. If Bone Soldier is Asuka, I am EVERYONE BUT CHARLOTTE. My reaction was essentially this:

I know BC is 4 Life, but does that really apply to a skeleton … man … thing?

TAGSBone SoldierBULLET CLUBCODY RHODESNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPW

