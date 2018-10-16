NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Kushida and Marty Scurll won the semi-finals/first and second matches of a four-man tournament, Gedo revealed he’ll yell during a different guy’s matches now, and the Guerrillas of Destiny reminded the world that their dad could beat up the Young Bucks’ dad.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They feature a different free match on the site every week and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. You can also watch certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett on AXS.

You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. And don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

And now, the best and worst of King of Pro Wrestling from Ocotober 8, 2018, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall.