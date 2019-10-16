The Best And Worst Of NJPW: King Of Pro Wrestling 2019

Previously on NJPW: Okada won the New Japan Cup, Ibushi won the G1, Ospreay won Best of the Super Juniors, and El Phantasmo won the Super J-Cup. More importantly, two men in their fifties pledged to murder each other.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can also watch certain NJPW matches on Saturdays on AXS TV.

You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

And now, the best and worst of King of Pro Wrestling from October 14, 2019, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.



Best: Special Occasions And Blood Feuds

King of Pro Wrestling was a rare non-tournament New Japan show dominated by singles matches, with five out of nine bouts one-on-one. Its tag matches all got their jobs done though, whether they celebrated the past or set things up for the future.

After the announcements about the typhoon-induced absences and card changes, the show opens with El Desperado’s long-awaited comeback match in which he teams with Yoshinobu Nakemaru against Roppongi 3K, previewing Super Junior Tag League and recalling like a year of the junior tag title scene. Judging from his gear, Despy wants to make sure everyone remembers that he broke his jaw in a deathmatch with Jun Kasai, which is a good idea because he looked maybe the coolest of his whole career in that match.

There’s nothing to complain about with his wrestling in this tag match and the way he uses his injury to both fake out the referee and later trash talk his opponents is perfect for the character. Overall, this was a solid match in which everyone performed well and it was made more enjoyable by how good it was to see El Desperado in the ring again.

The second match, Hiroshi Tanahashi and his Hillbilly Jim vs. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano was a celebration of Tanahashi’s twentieth wrestling anniversary and though it was on a larger platform, it had the same feel as celebratory tag matches you see on self-produce special occasion shows, which are secretly one of my favorite things about Japanese wrestling. Makabe vs. Tanahashi calling back to the Ace’s debut match is cool, there are some fun Yano and/or Kokeshi moments, and the man of the hour gets a classic win with the High Fly Flow. This fit perfectly as the second match on the card.

The third match of the night, Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi and Douki, was originally supposed have Taichi, Archer, and Sabre as the Suzukigun team and I really want to see that version of this match that must have played out in an alternate universe. Going into this show it was clear that the Naito vs. Taichi feud was going to on again, but how would Bushi, Shingo, ZSJ, and Archer pair off? But the two-on-two match we got in this universe was pretty good too!