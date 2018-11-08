The Best And Worst Of NJPW: Power Struggle 2018





NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Okada and Tanahashi had the most powerful handshake ever (including the one from Predator) and the points racked up in Super Junior Tag League.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They feature a different free match on the site every week and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. You can also watch certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett on AXS.

You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. And don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

And now, the best and worst of Power Struggle from November 3, 2018, in Osaka.

But Wait: First A Few More Developments From The Road To

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Super Junior Tag League continued, El Desperado and Kanemaru defeated Tiger Mask and Jushin Thunder Liger, and would you believe they cheated a lot to do it? Shingo Takagi and Bushi defeated ACH and Taguchi, Shingo vowed revenge on Suzukigun, and the luchadors FINALLY picked up a second W on this tour when they defeated Eagles and Ishimori.

NJPW

After hitting a corkscrew plancha on Soberano Jr., Ishimori was checked on by a trainer and end up limping out of the venue, helped by Young Lions. Then the company announced he would miss the next show due to injury, and I got real concerned that my extremely desired Ishimori vs. Kushida Tokyo Dome title match was in danger! Because of this very convincing “””injury,””” Robbie Eagles got his first New Japan singles victory over Yota Tsuji.

Naito continued to show up and ask for matches before Power Struggle, but the company never changed any of the cards to include him.

NJPW

Suzuki vowed to literally end Ishii’s life, Ishii was pretty unfazed, and both men fought each other for as long as possible every tag match, but ultimately no one died!

Jay White continued to say that HE would decide the time of his deciding confrontation with Okada, who he will leave “gasping for a breath with the Switchblade.” What a switch of the catchphrase-blade!

Chaos and the BCOGs continued to face off in ten-man tag matches, and Okada did a DRAGON SCREW in the one on November 1! The OGs won again with many shenanigans involved, and Okada freaked out and jumped White afterward.

Tanahashi cut promos on his absent opponent, Kenny Omega, and defended New Japan’s traditions. He said that over the tour, he became convinced that he is 100 percent right. By the postmatch comments of his last match before his Power Struggle tag against the Golden Lovers, he said he felt a way he never had before about any another wrestler.

NJPW

Evil responded to Chris Jericho’s last pre-taped promo with an AMAZING pre-taped promo of his own, which included TELEPORTATION and BATS.

Roppongi 3K defeated Chris Sabin and Kushida in a good, even match to tie Suzukigun and L.I.J. at the top of the tag league. NJPW announced since each of these teams blocked tiebreakers by the others, the Super Junior Tag League final would be a triple threat.

El Desperado cut a killer promo on his team’s opponents that included a very good Naito impression and talking about how he and Nobu are super cool and beloved by everyone. If Suzukigun won, they would become the second ever tag team champions to win this league (since Roppongi 3K became the first last year), Roppongi 3K winning would add to their already impressive record (though wouldn’t be needed to earn them a title shot), and L.I.J. winning would earn them a title shot. (ACH and Taguchi could also challenge for the championships no matter the result of the final, and expressed interest in doing so.)

If all this, all the other build, plus the fact that Power Struggle is NJPW’s last big show before Wrestle Kingdom so usually important stuff happens on it didn’t get you excited, this event had so much stuff going on that it got a fully five-minute-long hype video!

Best: Super Junior Friends

Power Struggle opened with a legends-and-luchadors vs. rugby dorks eight-man tag, and again showed it’s hard to go wrong starting a show with Jushin Thunder Liger. He plays the hits, we see a quadruple hip attack, and everyone gets a good moment or two. Chuckie T was on color commentary for this show and I think did a great job, but also does some business-exposing by remarking that ACH is “a junior and I’m a heavyweight and he outweighs me by at least thirty pounds.” Super 69 wins the match with their tag team finisher, the pin after which was broken up every single time they used it in Super Junior Tag League.

Overall, it’s an energetic and fun opener between colorful (and Chris Sabin) babyfaces who are also all storyline friends, and they all shake hands and pose together at the end. Sportsmanship!

Backstage, Taguchi and Henare reference that there was a Japan vs. New Zealand game happening in real rugby that day. This match ended Japan 31- New Zealand 69, so this is probably the new most ambitious crossover event of the century.

Best/Worst: Great Crutch Heel

The second match, Robbie Eagles, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga vs. Kushida, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe, looked like it would have been a World Tag League preview plus a junior title match preview, except Ishimori was still injured and had to be replaced by Eagles. But wait, it was actually still a preview of both those things!

Ishimori, trying to look tough while tiny and on crutches, enters with the rest of his team, and looks like he’ll probably contribute less to the match than Jado, who Dustin points out “tanned so hard, and only one percent of his skin is exposed.” What follows is a solid but probably unmemorable trios match in which Kushida looks really good, but ultimately eats the pin because Ishimori RUNS IN THE RING AND HITS HIM WITH A CRUTCH. The adorableness of his pose with the belt and relief that he’s not really injured is countered by the obnoxiousness of the mini-BC-over-a-prone-opponent pose and MORE AIRHORN.

Makabe is PISSED and tries to attack the Bullet Club goons with a chain and vows World Tag League revenge! It’s not his all-time great anti-BC promo, but I’m glad to see the Unchained Gorilla with some goals. In contrast, our heels literally cackle at their trickery. It’s all fun stuff that should lead to some good/more motivated matches.

Best: The Cut And Run Era

NJPW

The Kazuchika Okada and Beretta vs. Jay White and Bad Luck Fale tag team match reminded me of my possibly weird theory that a lot of people who were into Attitude Era WWF (and maybe Ruthless Aggression WWE?) should also like current NJPW. The actual wrestling is really different, sure, but in terms of serialized storytelling, both eras of programming have the strengths of giving almost every character something to do, some motivation and/or quirk that makes you more invested in what they do in the ring. Oh yeah, and both promotions/eras are/were very good at making you really want to see people THROW DOWN, although they typically do/did it in very different ways.

This tag team match on paper, is, in practice, just a singles match for Beretta and Fale, which Beretta wins, taking down a giant before he faces Cody for the United States Championship. Meanwhile, Okada, who after the betrayals on the Destruction tour and the losses in dirty Chaos vs. Bullet Club tags on the Road to Power Struggle, has had enough, refuses to let White avoid fighting him at the beginning of a match anymore. He hits him with a plancha before the bell rings and starts beating him up in the audience. These two fight for the entirety of the match, but never actually in the ring. Gedo gets involved later on, grabbing Okada’s leg to hold him back from breaking a pin on Greg, but Trent? does just fine on his own, and beats the guy who wasn’t pinned or submitted for the entire G1.

White and Okada instantly fight more outside of the ring. Gedo and Young Lions try to pull them apart, but it turns out Okada will even fight Young Lions (!!!) to get at Jay! This is a FEUD! The confrontation between the disingenuous troll White and the EXTREMELY BADASS Okada who is really ready to fight right now, one on one, is an incredibly effective generator of hype, both for me and the live audience. What a year both these wrestlers have had.

Oh yeah, and backstage, Beretta cuts a killer promo of his own on Cody, with new talking points (and essentially a singles victory under his belt) to frame their feud again between a hardworking, weirdo everyman and an entitled trust fund kid.

Worst: But I Guess You Can’t Be Continously Hyped For 3.5 Hours

So much about Power Struggle was so good, but I thought two matches on the card stood out as weaker and less engaging than the others. If Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi was before the White-Okada extended brawl, it probably would have felt stronger. But after all that, I think the crowd, and probably to a lesser extent me as a viewer, was temporarily burnt out. Also, the Tanahashi vs. Omega feud is not as enjoyable as others in the company right now because for the month before this it involved no in-ring activity between champion and challenger, and only one of them cutting promos. Their match is almost definitely going to be amazing, but the feud as it’s been progressing, with so much of it in worked-shoot style comments, feels less than right now.

The IWGP Heavyweight Champion graces us with his in-ring presence again at Power Struggle, and Tanahashi gets right on it. Omega shoves him for mocking his entrance pose and the two start the match by going straight in with strikes. I’ve mentioned this before, but a great thing about this feud is that it makes me feel like Kenny wants to FIGHT for the first time in a while. Meanwhile, the Ace’s ace powers are peaking, as seen when he seems to physically absorb the chants of his name. Kenny’s the type of heel right now who just gets no reaction from the Japanese audience for anything besides wrestling moves.

Backstage, Tanahashi says that he realized things after fighting Kenny “instead of just fighting the ghost of someone who’s not there… Kenny is hiding much more than I previously imagined.” Mysterious/catty!

Omega sums up why his title reign has been a real bummer with his opening promo line, “Since I’ve skipped out on this tour to focus on my other goals, my other dreams, and my other aspirations…” He’s the IWGP Heavyweight Champion! Okada wrestled like every house show for an over 700-day reign with this title and had an extreme personal crisis when he lost it. The G1 is the Mount Everest of professional wrestling that people climb just to get a chance at this championship. It really sucks to watch this guy just not care about it that much!

Kenny knows that people think this has sucked, and addresses that “People keep saying, ‘Kenny, you’re a terrible champion. Why aren’t you making the small shows?'” and says that it’s because he’s a businessman and he’s allowing his challenger to look credible by not getting in the ring with him and exposing his weaknesses, which is a solid heel line, since if you watched the match, Tanahashi looked good. But Omega pointing out his reign has sucked so far doesn’t make me look back on it and think, hmm, yes, I actually like this in retrospect.

However, it does make me want very badly to see this pretty realistically horrible person lose the belt, and especially after he calls Ibushi “the best wrestler on the planet” again. “Yeah, I’ve got the belt, so f*cking what?” So you have the belt only because you blatantly cheated to keep this guy from winning, and he saw it! Ibushi, DUMP HIM.

The other lull in the show was, I thought, the NEVER Openweight Championship match in which Hirooki Goto defeated Taichi. Their feud was really fun up to Taichi winning the belt, and while its last-minute revival due to Ospreay’s injury made sense in kayfabe and IRL, it didn’t have much time to reheat.

The start of this match is insane, with Taichi suplexing Goto before the bell and knocking him FULLY UNCONCIOUS. Then the Holy Emperor gloats for so long that Goto REGAINS CONSCIOUSNESS. It turns out Taichi is both extremely confident and very much wants to torture Goto, so he drags him outside of the ring to hit him with chairs. He finally goes for a real cover after Goto barely avoids countout, but by then Goto is able to kick out. The crowd still largely supports Taichi. This man gained so many Charisma Points when he got that heavyweight Daniel Cormier body.

After this, the match is more straightforward, and the type of hard-hitting bout you expect from the NEVER Openweight Championship picture most of the time. As we’ve seen previously, these two are pretty evenly matched when it comes to regular wrestling. But, as Chuckie T points out on commentary at the end, this is a match in which Goto is probably so concussed that he doesn’t even know what’s happening. The severity of the injury from which Goto makes his comeback is an off-putting quirk in the otherwise simple story that the Fierce Warrior just will not give up.

Goto’s final sequence of moves makes him look incredibly strong and badass though, and the crowd is fully on his side by the time he revs up for the mid kick. And now… Goto has the NEVER title again! Although I was rooting for his character to win by the end of the match, Taichi summarizes why I’m not psyched to see Goto with this championship again.

NJPW

But Goto says backstage that “NEVER needs a new kind of excitement.” He wants Ospreay to be his next challenger, which would be really interesting, and if not, Kota Ibushi. Maybe Ospreay was supposed to beat Taichi and then challenge Ibushi for a match at Wrestle Kingdom? Ibushi vs. Goto seems likely at this point, but I still can’t guess what’s ultimately going on with any of this NEVER-adjacent-quadrangle of wrestlers.

Best: Shock Arrow Club

To backtrack a little, the first of Power Struggle’s big matches was the Super Junior Tag League triple threat (for newer New Japan viewers wondering why this wasn’t a big deal like the KOPW main event, this type of match is way more common in the junior heavyweight division) between El Desperado and Kanemaru, Roppongi 3K, and Shingo Takagi and Bushi. Suzukigun are the champions and beat L.I.J. recently and Sho and Yoh earlier this year, Roppongi 3K already have a title shot against them, and L.I.J. beat R3K in the tournament, so it’s anyone’s game.

After some solid big match entrances, that’s how it looks too. Suzukigun’s cheating tactics have been well-scouted by Roppongi 3K by now, but they’re still hard to counter and also those guys are (loveably) a little dim. Every team and individual looks good in this match, but holy heck, Shingo Takagi is something else. The match’s third act of Takagi vs. Roppongi 3K, another win looking like it could be stolen by Suzukigun shenanigans, the successful mist and dodged whiskey, and Sho ultimately winning the tournament with his singles finisher is an entertaining mix of cool moves and a match well-put-together to create drama.

So now, after being stumped by Suzukigun earlier in the year, Roppongi 3K holds two pinfall victories over them and are the first back-to-back winners of NJPW’s junior heavyweight tag tournament. And they’re such a different team than they were in 2017, having gone from shiny and just back from excursion, not all that distinguishable from each other to… still shiny, but a team of individuals with more developed characters and in-ring styles. (When they eventually split up, it’s going to be heartbreaking.) As Rocky Romero says in his promo, the only thing missing from this “near-perfect comeback” is the titles.

Shingo backstage points out that R3K never pinned L.I.J., “though this isn’t complaining,” and still wants revenge on Kanemaru and El Desperado. It seems like that’ll have to happen sometime far in the future due to the result of the tournament, but wait, they actually just booked a full rematch of the final for Wrestle Kingdom because L.I.J. wasn’t pinned by the tournament winners. This company is normally so good at tournaments, but here it’s like they didn’t fully commit to the triple threat nature of the final. If they were going to add another team, the one that makes sense is ACH and Taguchi because they also have a title shot, but I guess now that probably won’t get used. I’m sure it’ll be a good match, but I wish it made more sense!

Best: The Main Event Of My Heart

So the RPW British Heavyweight Championship has had a pretty killer title picture for the past couple of years. ZSJ held it for about a year after beating Shibata in Japan, Ishii won it from ZSJ, then Suzuki from Ishii, then Ishii from Suzuki after beating WALTER to become number one contender, and here at Power Struggle, in the title’s second defense in Japan, we have Suzuki’s rematch.

I am deeply in love with this feud so I’m going to be a full completionist about it in this column and talk about their Global Wars match, where Ishii won back the title, for a second. It didn’t feel as epic as their match at Strong Style Evolved UK (or get to the insane point the rematch does), but it was still super fun. We got the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em robots forearms, a creative/delayed payoff headstand rope trap armbar, the camera crew not being at all prepared for these two to start fighting in the audience, the continuation of Suzuki bullying RevPro referee Chris Roberts, and of course, some good submission wrestling. It’s a very even fight and after some nearfalls, Ishii wins back the championship after his signature brainbuster.

At one point in the match, a loving “You sick f*ck!” chant goes up after Ishii spits on Suzuki and Suzuki licks the spit off his own hand and then rubs that hand on his body. Suzuki really is a king over there, and it feels like everyone in the building is having so much fun. I love how, while these two veterans aren’t as overtly theatrical as, say, a Kenny Omega or Johnny Gargano, you can tell they have such a good understanding of Pro Wrestling As Popular Theater and are able to get crowds super invested in relatively uncomplicated moves. I might agree with Kevin Kelly about this being my top pro wrestling rivalry of the year.

Another thing that keeps people interested in watching this rivalry is that each of these singles matches is different. At Power Struggle, the match starts with Suzuki running right at Ishii with a kick, Ishii BRINGING IT to Suzuki in the corner with strikes, Suzuki reversing, and missed kicks from both parties, and the crowd is SO HOT. We see Ishii actually stop the rope trap armbar from fully locking on after Suzuki lures him into the ropes by playing possum, and later Suzuki sending Ishii to the floor and then mockingly welcoming him back in the ring (a contrast to Global Wars, when he found himself out of the ring and demanded the ref keep Ishii away from the ropes before he got back in.)

Suzuki focuses on Ishii’s ribs this time with kicks and very painful-looking knees. But like commentary points out, “You’re going to have to knock [Ishii] out. He’s never going to stop.” The Stone Pitbull gets back up and delivers those chops to the throat that Suzuki sells with really gross choking noises. Then they’re just trying to knock each other down and daring the other to try and do it first. It’s so good and brutal and the drama is so high. Ultimately, Ishii is the first man down, and Suzuki realizes his mouth is bleeding and TASTES THE BLOOD and then rubs it on his body like a weird, old pervert. But Ishii then reaches his final no-selling form, and we see him ABSORB PKs, and Suzuki looks shook.

They both try to finish the match ASAP after this, and it doesn’t get any less crazy with the no-selling and the mouth-bleeding and the choking and the slapping sweat off of each other’s bodies, and both men look so beat it seems like either could win. But after a lariat and a vertical drop brainbuster, Ishii is still the British Heavyweight Champion. He just leaves without the belt, no-nonsense, not engaging with the audience at all, and Suzuki staggers out of the arena “on his own power because he is one bad son of a bitch!” (and has a minor tantrum when he gets the energy.)





NJPW

Is this feud over? Suzuki, backstage in a zombie-like state, says he still wants that title back, and I wouldn’t rule out another match at the Tokyo Dome since neither of these guys have anything else going on and Suzuki almost always gets a Wrestle Kingdom singles match. Whether or not this match was their last chapter, it was an incredible one that showed off strong style wrestling at its brutal best.

Best: Stretch Out And Wait

Up next, Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr. have their own very different, but also brutal, grudge match that’s right up there for match of the night. These two have had good matches previously, and Naito + submission specialists is a foolproof way to get the crowd cheering like crazy for their resilient (but not immune to tapping out) hero. ZSJ has had an incredible year in New Japan with winning the New Japan Cup, the title shot against Okada, a pinfall singles victory over the post-title Rainmaker, and a good performance in the G1. In contrast, Naito, after getting SO CLOSE to achieving what would have been his ultimate victory at Wrestle Kingdom 12, has struggled. He had easy-ish wins over Yoshi-Hashi and Taichi, then was tortured for months by Suzuki, brutalized by Jericho, stayed in the running for B Block winner for the most heartbreaking amount of time, and then dealt with yet more torture from Suzuki. But Naito also did beat Suzuki twice and remained steadfast as the leader of L.I.J., supporting the juniors on the BOSJ and Super Junior Tag League tours (when he wasn’t even booked to wrestle), bringing in Shingo Takagi, and cutting some of the year’s most emotionally resonant promos.

ZSJ tapped out Naito in the New Japan Cup, pinned him with the Michinoku Zack Driver in the G1 to crush his dreams, and Naito still came back for more after being reminded that they had a score to settle when Sabre attacked Evil. HE NEEDS HIS WIN. Booking-wise, your smark brain tells you that of course, he’s beating Sabre so he can go to the inevitable Dome rematch with Jericho after a strong win, but in storyline, the outcome of this match is definitely up in the air.

As the match starts with mat wrestling, Kelly and Dustin discuss if ZSJ is straight-up “un-scoutable.” It’s a fair question, especially as the beginning of the bout starts with Sabre seemingly working submissions on Naito’s whole body, just trying to wear him down. Naito is very good at mat wrestling, but there’s not a lot of it in his typical style, and it’s cool to see Sabre bring out this different type of match from him. But though the performer holds his own, the character slips up and gets caught in a brutal leg hold from which he has to take some time outside of the ring, limping, to recover.

When Naito gets back in the ring, ZSJ takes him out to the entrance ramp and starts to really focus on the knee, one of Naito’s perennial taped-up weaknesses. He sells the heck out of it and things look bleak, but soon we see how he has, in fact, scouted ZSJ when he focuses on the Brit’s neck with high-impact moves. Sabre’s selling of his neck pain is compelling, with the wiggling of his fingers and actually showing that this is weakening his ability to lock on submissions and that he’s borderline panicking about it. This absolute savage Tetsuya Naito finally figured out how to beat the submission master – make it so he literally cannot do submissions because of a combination of nerve damage and inability to focus due to freaking out about LOSING FEELING IN HIS ARMS.

Each man focuses on the other’s damaged body part, and it builds to the great moment of both of them almost equally selling that octopus stretch. Naito is actually able to escape Orienteering with Napalm Death, the move ZSJ beat him with in the New Japan Cup, because of the terrifying and brutal neck damage he has inflicted on his opponent. It’s all very tense, but Sabre looks like he’s at a loss as to how to beat Naito when he kicks out after a PK. After a Destino, a series of rollup nearfalls (with ZSJ hampered again by his neck), attempted finishers by both men, a BRAINBUSTER because F*CK YOUR NECK, ZACK SABRE JR., TETSUYA NAITO DOESN’T CARE IF YOU CAN WALK OUT OF THIS RING, the second Destino does it.

Backstage, even as he’s clearly concerned about possible paralysis, ZSJ has to reframe the loss by pointing out he and Naito are “2-1 this year… I win this year.” And the ruthless Naito, happy and tranquilo about his revenge, counts their total singles matches, so since he beat Sabre in the 2017 G1, they’re now 2-2. It probably won’t for a while, but I think this rivalry could go on for years and produce good matches, and I don’t think anything but the most dramatic heel/face turn possible would get these characters to not be down to fight each other again.

Best/Worst: The Darkness Cruise

Even after the next-level amazing and weird hype video and insane new spinning laser pointer (???) than that forms a pentagram, everybody and their mom knew Evil wasn’t winning this. Well, wasn’t winning this barring some weird contractual issue with Jericho that prevented him from being able to do Wrestle Kingdom that somehow no dirt sheet found out about before the show! But this is the highest profile, at least internationally, match of Evil’s career, and he wrestles like it. He jumps Jericho right as he takes off the second mask in his unbelievably bad but very believably Jericho entrance ensemble and is very fired up from the get-go.

I thought the fighting in the crowd might turn in Jericho’s favor more quickly since he did a lot of outside-the-ring work against Naito and Omega, but I guess Evil is also strong in that region of wrestling venues. It takes forever for Evil to set up the table, which creates a weird lull in the match, and Jericho does some of the announce table stuff he did in his earlier New Japan 2018 matches, but with less unhinged intensity. I felt like he was much closer to List of Jericho Y2J during this match.

But the wrestling is good and it’s fun to see More Dad Bod Than Usual Chris Jericho do Lionsaults and play to the crowd. Evil’s comeback with the clothesline over the top rope to the floor, the home run with the chair, and the STO through the table is very badass, and Jericho’s selling makes it look more so.

The ending of the match has some good moments (Evil kicking out of the Codebreaker Outta Nowhere, Y2J finally yelling “Everything is Jericho!”), but man, nobody kicked out of Everything Is Evil for the entire G1 and for I don’t know how long before that. I guess this whole match was to show off Jericho’s power level before Wrestle Kingdom, but it really bummed me out to see a 47-year-old part-timer kick out of that move, even if he is a GOAT and still a very good wrestler. Maybe it’s just me, but I think that undid a lot of the dramatic selling Jericho did for Evil earlier in the match in terms of making the King of Darkness look good. And then Evil taps out to a Walls of Jericho (modified for a second into the Liontamer, but then back to the Walls and recognized in the official New Japan match result as that), which is a Boston Crab, the one submission Young Lions get to do. I don’t know why NJPW lets Jericho use that move as a finisher.

Anyway, Jericho locks on the dreaded Super Boston Crab (Massachusetts Crab?) again after the match is over, and Naito slides into the ring and beats up Jericho enough that he leaves. Evil saved Naito at Dominion, then Naito saved him at King of Pro Wrestling, and now again at Power Struggle (though he says again backstage that Evil can handle his own business.) Naito’s ready to fight right then, but Jericho leaves to boos. Naito’s challenge promo is simple and badass, and he looks the strongest he has in a while coming out of this show.

Jericho’s promo is pretty great too, a combination of superstar tantrum and racism and calling Naito a coward (he still likes Evil though; I bet it’s the makeup.) And I don’t think I’ll ever not be kind of bummed out to see Naito back in the Intercontinental Championship picture after he had that shot at the top and I’m not emotionally invested in his feud with Jericho like some of the other current New Japan feuds, but I do definitely want to see Jericho get his ass kicked and see Naito get a big Wrestle Kingdom win.

Overall, Wrestle Kingdom 13 is shaping up to be a really good show, and there’s still a lot more fun stuff to come, probably, over two months until we get there. I’ll see you back here in a couple weeks with NJPW starts up again with World Tag League!