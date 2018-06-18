WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly tore down the house, Bianca Belair clean and jerked a lady, and the War Raiders almost killed a guy.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Chicago II for June 17, 2018.