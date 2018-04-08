Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: The Dusty Classic had a Dusty finish, Vanessa Borne still lacked an identity, and Hossfest 2K18 almost happened.
And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. I don't believe at all I'm the monster you make me.
after that super bomb backbreaker kick out, the match just became stupid.
if you think thats stupid to say let me ask you this. Why was he not selling his back being hurt after that? At all? none so whatsoever after going through 35 minutes of a match like that?
just stupidity that this generation just eats up…It just made everything that happens in the match, all the moves they did not mean a damn thing.
its brainless, mindless, Michael Bay wrestling crap.
So it’s wrestling?
You really are a fucking pedantic asshole, you nitpicky douchebag. Go back and watch old wrestling if that’s what you want and the leave the new stuff to people who actually appreciate it.
And to answer your question: adrenaline. I know you’ve probably never competed in any athletic contest in your life, but you can be seriously injured and adrenaline takes over and you don’t feel it until way later. So there ya go, question answered.
oh shut the fuck up you mark.
Maybe i have appreciation for actual pro wrestling and what actual in-ring storytelling and psychology is. It is supposed to be a big time moment in the match. But why should it be when he just winds up selling it no different than it were just a simple superplex??
Why would i care that he stopped himself from bashing him with the crutch when he doesn’t look hurt in the slightest. Not selling any pain whatsoever that his former backstabbing best friend did to him throughout the year and looking like he went through a match no different than what he has with other wrestlers he faced?
This is supposed to be a fucking PAYOFF to all the horrible things Ciampa did and the guy looks no different to how he looks and feels after wrestling other guys in just a regular match??
Imagine how much fucking better it would have been if he was in fucking pain, barely able to stand straight up because his back is messed up because his former best friend tried to end his fucking career! And that despite almost looking like he is crippled and that we want to see him bash this asshole in the fucking face with the crutch, he just looks at him and treats him no differently from any other god damn opponent.
If he actually cared to actually sell and show that and still then decided to not go through with it and try to once again repeat a backstory of sitting next to him and still trying to forgive him? It would have been freaking then deserved an amazing reaction.
But nope.
Jesus christ people its not fucking rocket science for them.
you know why austin and bret’s i quit match worked like it did? Because you can actually see Austin in that pain. You can feel that pain. You can see and feel Bret’s frustration throughout, and they never stop selling those facial expressions, they don’t stop having those things throughout just for the sake to make sure they get to spots in the match. They make sure to continue to make everything blend together and stop and go at certain places to make sure they get a certain spot in just to pop a damn crowd.
It’s why after Taker misses his suicide dive on HBK, that point moving forward, the pace of the match slows the fuck down and they don’t stop selling the pain and that moment of how significant was. How HBK uses it and the moment of the match, not having a problem in wanting the ref to count Taker out because it will still mean the same as ending the streak. Desperate to get that W over Taker and then showing his exhaustion and disappointment that Taker made it back in.
And the two from that point on in exhaustion desperation motion. And keeping that feeling alive throughout and not just stop and going to get back to fast pace action, or doing moves while no longer selling anything that happened previously like these people do all the freaking time.
Please try to strain anything patting yourself on the back so much over your softball predictions that Stevie Wonder saw coming before he was fucking born.
I enjoyed this write-up, but I do have to agree with you there. Although I feel like a lot of his references to calling the matches came out of genuine glee for Wrasslin and NXT, not “look at me I got it right” braggadocio.
I didn’t want to see Almas drop the belt yet, but if this means he’s going to smackdown then lets do it. I xan of want him in 205
Good show all round.
Everyone was getting injured in the main event.
Gargano ,Ciampa and I think The Rock’s daughter .
Also who’s the genius who seated Bayley and Sasha next to each other?
Something that’s going to get understandably lost in the shuffle is what a great night it was for O’Reilly. His desperate inventiveness when he realized Cole was done – especially the moment where he had a triangle locked in on Strong and grabbed an ankle lock on Akam at the same time – really helped me get his character beyond “slinky weirdo.”
And Strong’s heel-turn had me so fooled that when Dunn was pinning O’Reilly I literally thought “Wait, who’s going to break up the pin? Strong is the only other person there and he won’t be- OH DAMN!”
I’m here for your John Cage jokes, Scott. Are you adding “Classical minimalism” to your Venn diagram?
Can’t wait to see how many false finishes they have planned for the next Takeover. Maybe Ember and Shayna can get a couple of their own, because they got the indignity of having to end their match after it hit its peak rather than 20 minutes later.
i loved that the simple move of the arm stomp actually played a huge role of the match moving forward. Actually giving a move a reason to exist in a match.
Having to grab her own hair rather than her left arm to complete the hold was great. Shayna would literally pull her hair out than lose again, shows how much of a badass she is without having her no-sell all of Ember’s offense.
I remember stuff like that. I can barely remember what happened in some other matches. Cole no sold getting powerbombed or something and super climbed the ladder to win, Andrade gives Alesteir like 20 concussions which you wouldn’t know considering how fine he was at the end, and Ciampa recovered from a slam onto the concrete as fast as Cena did but no one wants to call it out.
NXT is starting to do too much to sell its matches. I wouldn’t be surprised to see half these guys injured within a year of making main roster.