The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/30/13: Some Good Stuff And A Little Bull

#Paul Heyman #Dolph Ziggler #Triple H #CM Punk #Dusty Rhodes #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.01.13 128 Comments
Los Matadores debut

Pre-show notes:

We appreciate your comments, likes, shares, tweets and other things.

– Be sure to join us this weekend for our WWE Battleground open discussion thread. Expect lots of “Love is a WWE Battlefield” jokes, and possible some jokes better than that one.

– GIFs via WrasslorMonkey and achillesforever6 over at Punchsport Pagoda.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– If you like the Raw column, here are some others you might like: NXT, Impact, Total Divas and Nate Birch’s Saturday slideshow-tastic Smackdown version.

Please click through for the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for September 30, 2013.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Heyman#Dolph Ziggler#Triple H#CM Punk#Dusty Rhodes#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSALBERTO DEL RIOALICIA FOXANTONIO CESAROBEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG E LANGSTONBIG SHOWBRIE BELLACM PUNKCODY RHODESCURTIS AXELDaniel BryanDOLPH ZIGGLERDOMINO'S PIZZADUSTY RHODESFANDANGOGOLDUSTJBLJERRY LAWLERKOFI KINGSTONLOS MATADORESMICHAEL COLEPAUL HEYMANPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRANDY ORTONRENEE YOUNGRYBACKSANTINO MARELLASTEPHANIE MCMAHONTHE SHIELDTHE USOSTRIPLE HWWEWWE BATTLEGROUNDWWE RAWZACK RYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP