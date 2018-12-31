The Best WWE Women’s Matches Of 2018

WWE

It’s that time again, and like last year I’m here with my picks for the very best WWE Women’s Matches of 2018. This was the year that brought us WWE’s first all women’s PPV, the second Mae Young Classic, and the arrival of a legit sports celebrity into the WWE women’s division. So Saudi Arabia aside, I’d call it a pretty good year. Before we get going, some notes:

I’m leaving out NXT, mostly because the best women’s feud they had is already covered, in Brandon Stroud’s Ten Best NXT Matches list. If I was including NXT, for the record, Nikki Cross versus Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver Chicago II would absolutely make the list, and probably something involving Bianca Belair.

I’m also disqualifying mixed tag matches. This list is meant to highlight the women, so it seems fair to exclude matches involving men. Also, the Mixed Match Challenge was a lot of fun, but I don’t want to get bogged down in trying to compare all those fun comedy matches with the more serious storytelling discussed below. Apples and oranges, as far as I’m concerned. But yes, this also disqualifies Ronda Rousey’s debut match at WrestleMania.

Many women wrestlers who I like a lot spent most of 2018 in tag team matches. It’s not that I didn’t enjoy some of those matches, but none of them had any stakes to speak of. It sounds like that’s going to change with the introduction of women’s Tag Belts in 2019, so hopefully next year we’ll see more of the IIconics, Riott Squad, Fire and Desire, and yes, Sasha Banks and Bayley on lists like this.

10. Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair – Survivor Series 2018

Everyone knows I don’t care for Ronda Rousey as a person or a talker, but I can’t deny she’s rapidly gotten better in the ring since debuting in the WWE. Unfortunately, she hasn’t had that many matches against really great wrestlers in the prime of their careers. Charlotte, of course, is one of the top three best women wrestlers in WWE, so naturally their match was going to be a standout. Even if it had been a standard match without the twist ending, it would have been great. Charlotte came at Ronda with everything she had, but Ronda’s not a typical wrestler and found new ways to counter Charlotte’s moveset. The two came off as very evenly matched, but not at all similar. If it hadn’t been for the Survivor Series storytelling that made it obvious Raw was sweeping, it would have seemed like the match could go either way.

Fortunately, it went a third way, which nobody saw coming. When Charlotte couldn’t quite put Ronda away, she snapped. She took the DQ for hitting Ronda with a kendo stick, but she didn’t stop there. Charlotte beat the hell out of Ronda with anything she could get her hands on, and it was great. I’m not just saying that because I don’t like Ronda — although I did find the beating as satisfying as most of the live crowd seemed to. It was great because it was something that hadn’t really happened to Ronda yet, and she took that beating like a real pro wrestler. The heel turn was the right move for Charlotte in that moment as well. You won’t usually find a lot of matches that end in DQs on top ten lists, but this one had perfect storytelling, and the finish was a key part of that.

9. Women’s Royal Rumble Match – Royal Rumble 2018

The best thing about this match is that it felt exactly like the best men’s Royal Rumbles. It wasn’t somehow different because it was women, despite all of commentary’s “so historic” rhetoric. It had a ton of returning legends, including quite a few genuine surprises. It had comedy spots, like Vicki Guerrero coming in with a mic. It had callbacks to old feuds, like Asuka versus Ember Moon and Trish Stratus versus Mickie James. It had betrayals of enduring partnerships, like Natalya eliminating Beth Pheonix. It even had callbacks to old betrayals of enduring partnerships, like Nikki Bella eliminating Brie.

The ending of the match, which came down to Asuka and the Bella Twins, and then just Asuka and Nikki, felt like the WWE women’s division’s past versus its future, which added stakes to the drama of those final moments. Everyone could easily imagine that despite Asuka’s winning streak, and despite Nikki Bella’s lingering neck issues and recent absence from the ring, Nikki might well be the winner WWE wants for their first Women’s Royal Rumble. So when Asuka finally managed to eliminate Nikki, you really felt like the Empress had won on behalf of Tomorrow. Sure, you could look at the rest of the year that followed and question how much that meant, but even rewatching the Rumble now, it still feels meaningful, and that’s what really matters in pro wrestling.