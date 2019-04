WWE Raw

Between Kofi Kingston’s historic WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 and celebrations on both Raw and Smackdown, it’s been a hell of a week for The New Day.

Unfortunately, it looks like that run of fortune is over. Per an announcement made on social media on Thursday, Big E announced that he’d “made mincemeat” out of his meniscus, adding, “bye for a bit.” You can see the tweet and the moment the injury occurred below: