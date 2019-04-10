The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 4/9/19: So Much Butt Stuff

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: It’s ’93, it’s time for Wrestle-MAIN-ya! The IIconics won the Women’s Tag Team Championship (putting them on both shows), Becky Lynch won the Winner Take All main event (putting her on both shows), and Kofi Kingston won the hearts of millions despite killing the planet when he became WWE Champion.

Anyway, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for April 9, 2019.