Big Show Has Signed A Multi-Year Deal To Remain With WWE

04.03.18

YouTube

Big Show’s WWE tenure isn’t quite over yet. Although we believed he could go for another 15 years when we spoke to him last, it sounds like we’ll be seeing him around for at least a few more of those years.

After his less-than-ideal WrestleMania finale, where Big Show was eliminated from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal instead of facing off with Shaquille O’Neal, the plan was apparently for The World’s Largest Athlete to “ride off into the sunset” with no last match or great fanfare.

Big Show was written off of television in the months that followed, after a trilogy of incredible matches against Braun Strowman, he’s been off the road for the most part, recovering from hip surgery. And apparently, he’s now ready to make his return to the ring, paired with a shiny new multi-year contract from the WWE.

