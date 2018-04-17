Check Out Vader’s Massive Scar From His Open-Heart Surgery

#Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.17.18 2 Comments

WWE Network

The past few years have been hard for wrestling legend Big Van Vader. The former WCW and All Japan Triple Crown Champion was told by a doctor that he only two years to live, dealt with what a diagnosis like that actually means, started filming a documentary about the experience, passing out after a match in Japan and heading back to the hospital last month for a terrifying-even-for-Vader open heart surgery.

The good news here is that the surgery was successful, and now the man who once had his eyeball pop out during a match and removed Cactus Jack’s ear from his head has another scar to show off. Look at this thing:

He’s joking, but I applaud any doctor who had Big Van Vader’s life in his hands and had to do open-heart surgery on a 400+ pound mastodon and didn’t have a few drinks beforehand. Vader seems in good spirits about the procedure and looks to be feeling a lot better, so let’s hope somebody in the front office at WWE figures out he should be in their Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.

If not, let’s hope their next major surgery takes place at the White Castle of Fear.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSBig Van VaderPRO WRESTLINGSCARSvader

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 3 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP