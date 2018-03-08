Can You Name The 10 Biggest WrestleManias Ever?

WWE Network

WrestleMania 34 is only a few weeks away and promises — nay, insists — to be one of the biggest WrestleManias ever. That got us thinking, so this week we decided to put together a list of the 10 biggest shows in the event’s 34 year history. You can probably guess the top two biggest WrestleMania events, but can you guess #3? #4?

As a point of clarification, we’re going by WWE’s announced attendance numbers for this list. We understand that those are less about the number of paid fans in the arena and usually includes the crew and everyone MAKING the show, but those are the numbers that go into the history books, so just work with us here.

Here are the bottom five if you’re curious, ranked from the lowest announced attendance up, assuming we cram together attendance numbers from the various locations for multi-city WrestleManias like WrestleMania 2.

1. WrestleMania VII (1991) – 16,158

2. WrestleMania XI (1995) – 16,305

3. WrestleMania IX (1993) – 16,891

4. WrestleMania 22 (2006) – 17,159

5. WrestleMania XX (2004) – 18,000

And now, the top ten.

10. WrestleMania XXV

WWE Network

Up first on our list is WWE’s second trip to Houston: 2009’s WrestleMania XXV at Reliant Stadium. The “25th anniversary of WrestleMania” filled the building with an announced 72,744 in attendance, topping the first Houston Mania — 2001’s WrestleMania X-Seven, arguably the best WrestleMania ever — and its announced number of 67,925.

WrestleMania XXV is remembered mostly for the first big showdown between Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker, a bout considered the match of the year by most outlets, including WWE’s own Slammy Awards. 25 also featured Mickey Rourke punching out Chris Jericho, Santino Marella winning a Miss WrestleMania battle royal, and a Triple H vs. Randy Orton main event. Man, talk about a one-match show.