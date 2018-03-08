Can You Name The 10 Biggest WrestleManias Ever?

WrestleMania 34 is only a few weeks away and promises — nay, insists — to be one of the biggest WrestleManias ever. That got us thinking, so this week we decided to put together a list of the 10 biggest shows in the event’s 34 year history. You can probably guess the top two biggest WrestleMania events, but can you guess #3? #4?
As a point of clarification, we’re going by WWE’s announced attendance numbers for this list. We understand that those are less about the number of paid fans in the arena and usually includes the crew and everyone MAKING the show, but those are the numbers that go into the history books, so just work with us here.
Here are the bottom five if you’re curious, ranked from the lowest announced attendance up, assuming we cram together attendance numbers from the various locations for multi-city WrestleManias like WrestleMania 2.
1. WrestleMania VII (1991) – 16,158
2. WrestleMania XI (1995) – 16,305
3. WrestleMania IX (1993) – 16,891
4. WrestleMania 22 (2006) – 17,159
5. WrestleMania XX (2004) – 18,000
And now, the top ten.
10. WrestleMania XXV
Up first on our list is WWE’s second trip to Houston: 2009’s WrestleMania XXV at Reliant Stadium. The “25th anniversary of WrestleMania” filled the building with an announced 72,744 in attendance, topping the first Houston Mania — 2001’s WrestleMania X-Seven, arguably the best WrestleMania ever — and its announced number of 67,925.
WrestleMania XXV is remembered mostly for the first big showdown between Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker, a bout considered the match of the year by most outlets, including WWE’s own Slammy Awards. 25 also featured Mickey Rourke punching out Chris Jericho, Santino Marella winning a Miss WrestleMania battle royal, and a Triple H vs. Randy Orton main event. Man, talk about a one-match show.
With how vince loves breaking records,
Why do you think he has never mentioned a wrestle mania breaking it’s record until Dallas????
Okay, so two things:
We need to really mock WWE for not knowing the difference between anniversaries and ordinals. It will never stop being funny to me that they branded the shit out of WM25 as, “The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania,” when it was, in fact, not the 25th anniversary of wrestlemania.
secondly, i’m legit looking for advice. the last mania i went to was X at the garden. i can’t even imagine going to an outdoor one, but next year, it’s back at metlife and i’m going to be tempted. is it worth doing the big outdoor show just to do it? or am i better off just watching from the comfort of my own home?
Can’t necessarily answer your question, BUT… I can add my two cents from this perspective:
I am finally making the trip to a WM for the first time this year in New Orleans. Heading out from the East Coast to enjoy Mania and RoH Supercard of Honor…
If it is going to be right up the 95 from me in another year, I’m gonna do it from the point of sheer convenience and cost savings.
I was at 29 and had seats in the lower bowl and it was a lot of fun so I’m planning to try to make it again. I don’t know if I’d enjoy it nearly as much if I had seats up in the nose bleeds.
This seems like a sorta pointless article if we’re not going to care about how many people were actually there, and instead about how many people WWE claims were there to boost their PR
“while Ric Flair wrestles on the pre-show. How much time do you have for all the woofing I need to do here?” – C’mon, dude; the WOOO joke was right there.
Also, let us not forget WM24’s epic (THE MOST EPIC?) mid-match run-in by Charles Robinson.