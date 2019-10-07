If you’ve been following the ongoing drama between WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and NXT Superstar Matt Riddle, you’re going to love this clip from Chronicle.

Earlier this year, Riddle was one of many (many) insulting Goldberg’s Crown Jewel match against The Undertaker, which even Goldberg himself admitted was a, “perfect storm of crappiness.” Former MMA fighter Riddle made it clear that he thinks Goldberg is the worst wrestler in the world, and the two reportedly had a backstage confrontation at SummerSlam. Here’s Riddle’s telling of the back-and-forth: