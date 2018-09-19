Bobby Lashley Is Angry WWE Hasn’t Given Him A Match With Brock Lesnar

WWE

It’s been five months since Bobby Lashley came back to WWE, and long before that he was already talking about how he’d like to fight Brock Lesnar. It’s a matchup that makes a whole lot of sense. They’re both huge muscle-bound MMA fighters who looks like absolute monster powerhouses in the ring, so you’d think a match between them would be the sort of thing WWE couldn’t resist. Unfortunately, they’ve been effortless resisting it ever since the RAW after WrestleMania. In fact Brock Lesnar has spent this entire near half a year dividing his time between feuding with Roman Reigns and simply not being around at all.

Clearly, Bobby Lashley is tired of it. As reported on WrestlingInc.com, Lashley appeared on The Big J Show on KRSQ Hot 101.9 in Billings Montana, and was quite direct when asked if he was upset that the match still hasn’t happened:

I wasn’t so much bummed, I was more pissed off. Ever since I came into WWE, there’s always been that comparison, and our paths have never crossed. I’m waiting for it to happen. I think so many other people are so also. It’s something that’s going to be electric, it’s something that needs to happen.

When a WWE Superstar speaks this frankly about the company’s choices, you never really know if they’re going to get heat from it, or if they were authorized to say it to hint at something to come, or somewhere in the middle. In any case, it sounds like Bobby knows what he wants. And as someone who’s not a huge fan of him or Lesnar, I have to admit that seeing them face each other would be more exciting than anything either of them has done in WWE lately. KRSQ also asked if Lashley would be equally interested in facing Lesnar in an MMA ring, and he responded, “To me, it really doesn’t matter. Either way, that’s a huge fight.”