Ha ha! My man!

With WWE 2K20 set to release on October 22, 2K and Visual Concepts held a pre-Friday Night Smackdown event in the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, giving press time to preview the game and meet and mingle with some WWE Superstars. UPROXX was lucky enough to be there, and of course the first person we wanted to talk to was Bobby Lashley.

Lashley’s been a hot topic of conversation as of late, from his “holy shit” Raw opening that really should’ve been the moment to usher in the new stage and set, to his very different kind of holy shit Raw ending making out with Lana. We sat down with the All Mighty to talk … well, that, as well as other, less controversial topics, such as Tecmo Super Bowl and his future NXT run. No, really.