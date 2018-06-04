The Wrestling Episode: ‘Boy Meets’ World Champion, Part Two

Hulu

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

Previously On ‘Boy Meets World’ The Wrestling Episode

We learned about what would happen if Danny Tanner tried to make a ’90s version of The Wonder Years with any available Savage children and were introduced to school bully Frankie, whose father happens to be 11-time World Champion professional wrestler and White Castle of Fear tenant Big Van Vader. Cory Matthews wanted to be popular so he joined the wrestling team, and ended up getting booked in a weird carnie high school gym show against a barking adult so tough he once had his eyeball popped out in a match and just calmly put it back in. Standard TGIF fare.